Virginia Beach man killed, three others injured in I-95 crash

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WVEC) - A Virginia Beach man was killed and three others were injured Saturday night in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 at mile marker 119 in Spotsylvania County.

The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Mohammed Khalil.

State Police said Khalil was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry northbound on I-95 in the left lane in rainy conditions at around 11 a.m. when he apparently lost control and ran off the road on the right side. The car struck a guardrail and then returned to the highway before striking a 2013 Honda Accord. The Honda then went off the road to the left and struck a guardrail

The Toyota remained in the road, where it was then struck by a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer.

Khalil was transported to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, where he died at 2:50 p.m. An adult passenger and two boys, ages 4 and 7, were also taken to Mary Washington Hospital, but State Police said the children were later flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 24-year-old Mark W. Carter Jr., of Richmond was not injured, nor was the driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as 46-year-old Estevan Lopez Arroyo, of Tampa, Fla.

The crash was investigated by state trooper T.J. Ferrara, who was assisted at the scene by Spotsylvania County Fire and Rescue and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The accident remains under investigation.

© 2018 WVEC-TV