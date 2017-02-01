Virginia Beach may pay back light rail money

The Tide, Norfolk's light rail transit. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach will likely have to repay $20 million to the state, since it doesn't plan to extend The Tide light rail service.

City Manager Dave Hansen tells our partners at the Virginian Pilot that city and state officials struck a tentative deal.

It would have allowed the city to keep the money as long as Council agreed to build public transportation in the future. Now, the city appears to be dialing back, instead supporting repayment in $5 million installments over four years.

