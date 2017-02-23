Virginia Beach ministers to lead march against 'cronyism'

The Virginia Beach Boardwalk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Religious leaders are planning a march through the heart of Virginia Beach's tourist strip this weekend to protest what it calls "a culture of discrimination and cronyism" in the city.



News outlets report that the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference is organizing Saturday's Faith, Freedom and Justice March.



Organizers say they want public officials to fund a disparity study to determine whether minority-owned businesses have an equal opportunity to do business at the Oceanfront.



Mayor Will Sessoms said Tuesday during a council workshop that he supports doing a disparity study. The mayor's statement comes after he rejected the need for one for several months.



The march, which is set to begin at 11 a.m., will shut down 40 blocks of Atlantic Avenue at the Oceanfront.

