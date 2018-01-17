Virginia Beach Oceanfront businesses impacted by winter storm

(Photo: Ali Weatherton)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) - Heavy snow continues to come down at the Oceanfront on Wednesday.

Some business remained open while others were forced to shut down operations due to the winter weather.



Whale Tours at Rudee Inlet were canceled both Wednesday and Thursday.

Captain Skip Feller said closing down business means thousands of dollars in lost revenue.

"Its two or three thousand dollars per trip that you lose," he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Feller's eyes were pealed on spotting flakes instead of spotting whales.

Feller explained, "We had people signed up for today and we canceled. We give them the chance to reschedule or refund."

The cancelations were due to high winds and snow, which Feller said puts business at a halt.

"People are not going to come out when they know that there is a possibility getting stuck somewhere," he said.

Feller hopes this is the last storm of the season.

Feller said, "You rely on the winter time because it is such a seasonal so you are making good money in the summer time but you do need the winter time to carry everybody though because we do a lot of maintenance in the winter time."

The goal is for the tours to start back up on Friday.

