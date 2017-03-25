Virginia Beach police identify man who died after being found in lake

Virginia Beach police said a 70-year-old man died on March 24, 2017 after people found him in a pond behind a home on Casual Court. (Photo: Chenue Her, 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said Saturday that a man who died after people found him in a lake was 70-year-old Franklin "Dell" Lemonds.

Emergency dispatchers received a call shortly after 1 p.m. Friday. The caller said that Lemonds may have drowned in a lake behind his home in Pine Meadows.

When officers got to Casual Court, they found neighbors trying to rescue Lemonds from the water. He did not survive.

His wife was with him when emergency crews arrived.

The medical examiner's office will determine how Lemonds died.

