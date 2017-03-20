Virginia Beach police identify person murdered inside home

(Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said Saturday that the person killed inside a home on Oldwick Court Friday was 65-year-old Richard Bielitz.

Officers charged Nicole Foxx, 37, with Second Degree Murder.

People who live in the 4800 block of Oldwick Ct. described the street as a safe place to live.

“People look out for each other here, and it’s a pretty quiet neighborhood,” said Danny Keith.

Sharon Salamone told 13News Now when she looked out her window around 2 a.m. on March 17 she became nervous.

“I saw police everywhere. I saw the police tape from the stop sign to the tree, and I saw the policemen cutting off anybody going in, going out,” said Salamone.

Joseph Perry lives next door to the home where the murder took place.

“She’s been very nice to me,” Perry said of Foxx. “She would sit outside and talk and just real neighborly type person.”

13NewsNow found out Foxx had past run-ins with the law. Those included eight drug charges and a conviction for child neglect.

© 2017 WVEC-TV