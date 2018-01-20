WVEC
Close

Virginia Beach Police investigating fatal vehicle, pedestrian accident

Staff , WVEC 10:09 AM. EST January 20, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police dispatch said one person has died following a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian Saturday morning. 

Police responded around 8 a.m. to the 900 block of S. Lynnhaven Road.

Virginia Beach Police said on Twitter there are road closures while police investigate the accident. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 13News Now for updates.

 

 

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories