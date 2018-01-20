Virginia Beach Police investigating fatal vehicle, pedestrian accident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police dispatch said one person has died following a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian Saturday morning.
Police responded around 8 a.m. to the 900 block of S. Lynnhaven Road.
Virginia Beach Police said on Twitter there are road closures while police investigate the accident.
This is a developing story. Stay with 13News Now for updates.
Vehicle/Pedestrian Crash at Lynnhaven Pkwy & Cherie Dr confirmed a Fatality. Road expected to be closed for a while for investigation. @CityofVaBeach— Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) January 20, 2018
