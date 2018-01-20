Virginia Beach Police investigating fatal vehicle, pedestrian accident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police dispatch said one person has died following a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian Saturday morning.

Police responded around 8 a.m. to the 900 block of S. Lynnhaven Road.

Virginia Beach Police said on Twitter there are road closures while police investigate the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13News Now for updates.

Vehicle/Pedestrian Crash at Lynnhaven Pkwy & Cherie Dr confirmed a Fatality. Road expected to be closed for a while for investigation. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) January 20, 2018

© 2018 WVEC-TV