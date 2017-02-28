Virginia Beach ranked as 4th hardest-working city in America

Crowds pack the Virginia Beach boardwalk for the Beach Bash, part of the Oceana Air Show (Photo: LaSalle Blanks, 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach can now take credit for not only having some of the nation's top-ranked beaches, but also the hardest-working Americans.

Virginia Beach has been dubbed as the 4th hardest-working city in America in a study that's ranked more than 100 cities.

That's according to an in-depth analysis conducted by WalletHub.

Analysts compared the country's 116 largest cities across six key metrics in order to determine where Americans work the hardest.

The data sets ranges from "labor force participation rate" to "average hours worked per week" to "share of workers with multiple jobs."

