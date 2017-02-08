Virginia Beach ranks high on 'Cities With America's Favorite Pizza' list

(Photo: ShoreBreak Pizza & TapHouse)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Looking for good pizza? The best places for a slice might be just down the street!

Virginia Beach came in the 14th spot on Travel and Leisure Magazine's 'Cities with America's Favorite Pizza' list.

"Go full-on Italian at Salvatore’s, which serves everything from pasta to calzones and—of course—excellent, classic pies. Head to YNot Italian if you’re looking for a gluten-free variety. And at Shorebreak, hand-tossed pies are covered in a sauce derived from a 40-year-old family recipe," the judges wrote.

Among other cities that were recognized were Richmond, New York and Chicago. The No. 1 city for the best pizza? Phoenix.

Check out the full results here.

