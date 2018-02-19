Virginia Beach releases 'citizen satisfaction' survey results

The 'Trio of Herons Fountain' at Virginia Beach Town Center, created by artist David Turner (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The city of Virginia Beach released the results of its 2017 citizen satisfaction survey.

Every two years, the city interviews residents to find out how it can better serve the community. Five-hundred residents were interviewed in December. They were asked about a number of different services.

According to the results, the high satisfaction scores go to the fire department, libraries and paramedics. People also said they're happy with the overall appearance of the city and its parks.

On the other hand, there's still work that needs to be done. People want improvements to traffic, citing potholes and congestion near schools.

Another person also said, "They should design a better transportation system. There are too many cars and too much traffic and it's hard to get from place to place because of the congested roads."

2017 Virginia Beach Citizen Satisfaction Survey Results by 13News Now on Scribd

