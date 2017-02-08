WVEC
Virginia Beach Schools employees to receive two percent raise

Staff , WVEC 4:43 PM. EST February 08, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools released the schools' budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

In it, Superintendent Aaron Spencer highlights a recommendation that all employees receive a two percent raise.

The new budget also calls for $1.8 million going towards purchasing 20 buses estimated to cost $90,000 each.

Additionally, $8.5 million will go toward reducing class sizes by one student from grades K-12. There is also funding for additional high school math/reading coaches.

You can find the budget below. 

Virginia Beach City Public Schools Estimate of Needs by 13News Now on Scribd

 

