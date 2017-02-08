Virginia Beach Schools employees to receive two percent raise

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools released the schools' budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.
In it, Superintendent Aaron Spencer highlights a recommendation that all employees receive a two percent raise.
The new budget also calls for $1.8 million going towards purchasing 20 buses estimated to cost $90,000 each.
Additionally, $8.5 million will go toward reducing class sizes by one student from grades K-12. There is also funding for additional high school math/reading coaches.
