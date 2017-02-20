Virginia Beach to decide on new hotel financing

The Virginia Beach Oceanfront (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A new hotel could soon be added to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront skyline.



The City will decide on Tuesday whether to help finance the project.

Our partners at The Virginian-Pilot report the developer that's currently renovating the Cavalier Hotel on 42nd Street and building a Marriott across the street, wants to add an Embassy Suites.

However, the project is $6.5 million short.

The developer says the addition of three hotels will allow the area to book conferences and meetings. the area currently cannot handle.

