Virginia Beach to decide on new hotel financing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A new hotel could soon be added to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront skyline.
The City will decide on Tuesday whether to help finance the project.
Our partners at The Virginian-Pilot report the developer that's currently renovating the Cavalier Hotel on 42nd Street and building a Marriott across the street, wants to add an Embassy Suites.
However, the project is $6.5 million short.
The developer says the addition of three hotels will allow the area to book conferences and meetings. the area currently cannot handle.
