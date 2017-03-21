Va. Beach City Council votes to pay back $20M light rail grant

The Tide, Norfolk's light rail transit. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) – Virginia Beach's city council voted Tuesday night to immediately repay $20 million back to the state for the light rail. This comes after the Virginia Transportation Secretary wrote a letter to the Mayor Will Sessoms saying he won't recommend any more future grants until the city paid back the money.

"It could have a negative impact on future requests, and I hope that cleared this up," said Sessoms.

The mayor told 13News Now that paying the millions back now is the right thing to do, because they have it.

"The secretary will be able to tell the rest of the state that, 'Yes, Virginia Beach did not perform, but they did pay the $20 million back.'"

In November's referendum, a large amount of voters said no to extending the Tide to Virginia Beach.

Sessoms said now the fund designated for the light rail project will be re-directed to another fund.

"During the budget process, I believe you are going to see that every bit that was used for light rail, I believe, will be rededicated to the storm water management," said Sessoms.

Though the light rail isn't running through Virginia Beach any time soon, Sessoms believes another form of mass transportation will in the future.

"Is there a way to put experimental type of buses, maybe driverless buses on that right away? It would be a pilot type and wouldn't provide ridership for people at this point," Sessoms explained.

The city is holding a transit planning community workshop Wednesday night at 6 at the Sandler Center. The session will review work already in progress like potential new routes, route frequency, and schedules. It will also include feedback from more than 560 surveys.

