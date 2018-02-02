Virginia Beach woman has been missing for nearly 3 years

Jennifer Montello (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Dept.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Police are asking the public's help if they know anything about a woman who disappeared nearly three years ago.

Jennifer Montello was last heard from on February 9, 2015. Police said Jennifer's family has not heard from her since, and are desperate to know where she is, and if she is OK.

Jennifer is 37 years old and 5'10" tall. She has green eyes and pierced ears, and has the following tattoos:

a dragon on her lower abdomen

a heart on her upper left arm

a bear on her upper right arm

a skeleton with a top hat on her buttocks

a cross with a heart on her back

If you have seen Jennifer or know her whereabouts please call the Virginia Beach Police Department at (757) 385-4101 or by calling Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

© 2018 WVEC-TV