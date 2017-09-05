Virginia Beach works on long-term plan to fix flooding issues

Flooding in Virginia Beach during Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Every time there is even mention of a hurricane, people in Virginia Beach cringe. It was last October when more than 600 homes were affected by Hurricane Matthew.

On Tuesday the city updated residents on their long-term plan to make sure such flooding doesn't happen again. People who suffered damage say the city can’t fix their infrastructure soon enough.

“It looked like a third world country along here for a long time. It was awful. It was devastating,” said Zu Mayo, pointing around her Windsor Woods neighborhood.

She was forced out of her home for five months.

“It was pretty stressful, pretty stressful,” said Mayo. “I had five inches of water in my house."

Mayo is one of several homeowners in Windsor Woods who is anxious to see what the city does to prevent this from happening again.

"Oh, it’s very important because I don’t know if I can go through it again, the flooding again. It was hard," she said.

The city is committing $42 million to the six-year Capital Improvement Plan, and another $86 million to be funded beyond that.

“We don’t want anything to flood, but if something were to flood, it should be streets rather than homes," said Councilman James Wood.

The city believes they can minimize flooding to three inches in the roadways, which means the top of the curb. In order to do this, they plan to add at least three major pump stations.

"We definitely need more drainage down here," said Gene Hall of Windsor Woods.

Hall had 18 inches of water in his house. Despite having insurance, he still paid $20,000 out of pocket. Until drainage is improved, he’ll continue to live in fear.

"I think the same thing will happen again, and it's a little scary for me and my wife. It’s a tough, tough road," said Hall.

