Virginia mobile home park without adequate water for 2 weeks

Associated Press , WVEC 10:30 AM. EST January 12, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A mobile home park in Virginia has been left without sufficient running water for nearly two weeks, following the regional cold snap.
    
The Virginian-Pilot reports Virginia Beach Code Administrator Wells Freed says the owner of County View Mobile Court was cited Tuesday for failing to provide adequate water supply to residents. The water pressure has been two low for bathing or washing dishes, and the city found leaks in privately managed pipes that froze last week.
    
Freed says the owner has until Jan. 16 to apprise the city of a repair plan. Without a resolution or plan, the city can file criminal charges. The paper couldn't reach management for comment.
    
Virginia Beach's public works operations administrator, Jim Cherry, says mobile homes are especially vulnerable for burst pipes in extreme cold.
 

