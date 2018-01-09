Republican Rep. Scott Taylor comes out against offshore drilling

U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Virginia Beach) (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A freshman Republican congressman from Virginia has announced his opposition to oil drilling off the coast of his district, breaking with President Donald Trump and the rest of Virginia's Republican congressional delegation.

Rep. Scott Taylor told The Washington Post on Monday that offshore drilling is opposed by coastal communities and industries in his district, and could interfere with military training. Taylor hadn't previously taken a stance since assuming office in 2017, although he expressed support for drilling in 2010.

He represents all of Virginia's oceanfront land, as well as Norfolk's Navy base. His seat is considered one of Virginia's most vulnerable, with five Democratic challengers vying to replace him.

Taylor says Trump's proposal to permit drilling in most U.S. continental shelf waters, unveiled last week, didn't factor into his decision.

