Virginia Task Force 2 to provide search, rescue assistance in Harvey's aftermath

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach-based Urban Search and Rescue Team, Virginia Task Force 2 (VA-TF2), headed to Texas Sunday to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
VA-TF2 is one of 28 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Urban Search and Rescue Teams stationed across the country. The Virginia Beach Fire Department is the sponsoring agency for VA-TF2.
Task force members were not sure where in Texas they would be working when they left Sunday evening. VA-TF2 has conducted search and rescue operations in the aftermath of numerous hurricanes including Hurricane Matthew.
