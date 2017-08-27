Virginia Task Force 2 to provide search, rescue assistance in Harvey's aftermath

Members of Virginia Task Force 2 prepare to head to Texas on August 27, 2017. (Photo: Virginia Task Force 2)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach-based Urban Search and Rescue Team, Virginia Task Force 2 (VA-TF2), headed to Texas Sunday to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

VA-TF2 is one of 28 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Urban Search and Rescue Teams stationed across the country. The Virginia Beach Fire Department is the sponsoring agency for VA-TF2.

Task force members were not sure where in Texas they would be working when they left Sunday evening. VA-TF2 has conducted search and rescue operations in the aftermath of numerous hurricanes including Hurricane Matthew.

