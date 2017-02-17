Virginia Wesleyan employees' W-2 tax forms stolen in phishing scam

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Tax forms belonging to employees at Virginian Wesleyan College were sent to email scammers, the school confirmed Friday.

According to a statement released by the school, 2016 W-2 tax forms were sent to "an unauthorized third party" as a result of a phishing scam by a school employee who believed the email was a legitimate request. The college has "notified the FBI, IRS, state taxing authorities, and affected employees."

The school has not said how many employees are affected, total.

This is not the first time a local college or university has fallen victim to such a data breach. Last year, Tidewater Community College confirmed at least 100 employees had their 2015 tax information stolen in a phishing scam.

