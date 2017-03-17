Walmart hiring 300 associates for new Va. Beach store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Walmart is hiring about 300 associates for a new store that's set to open this summer.
Store manager, Jacqueline Russell, says they are hiring both full and part-time associates.
A temporary hiring center has opened at 2710 Virginia Beach Boulevard.
Applications will be accepted Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Interested applicants may also apply online.
The majority of new associates will begin work in April to help prepare the store for its grand opening.
Walmart provides a benefits program to eligible full- and part-time associates.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs