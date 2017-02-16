Warrant service near Red Mill Shopping Center to affect traffic, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach police say Nimmo Parkway will be temporarily closed between General Booth Boulevard and Upton Drive.
The closure is due to officers serving a warrant in the area.
Nimmo Pkwy between General Booth Blvd & Upton Dr will be closed due to a police warrant service @CityofVaBeach @WTKR3 @WVEC13News @Wavy_News— Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) February 16, 2017
Police say Red Mill Shopping Center customers can enter the shopping center by using the Upton Drive entrance.
