Warrant service near Red Mill Shopping Center to affect traffic, police say

Traffic congested at Nimmo Parkway and General Booth Boulevard (Photo: Rick Dillow, 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach police say Nimmo Parkway will be temporarily closed between General Booth Boulevard and Upton Drive.

The closure is due to officers serving a warrant in the area.

Nimmo Pkwy between General Booth Blvd & Upton Dr will be closed due to a police warrant service @CityofVaBeach @WTKR3 @WVEC13News @Wavy_News — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) February 16, 2017

Police say Red Mill Shopping Center customers can enter the shopping center by using the Upton Drive entrance.

