WVEC
Close

Warrant service near Red Mill Shopping Center to affect traffic, police say

Staff , WVEC 12:19 PM. EST February 16, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach police say Nimmo Parkway will be temporarily closed between General Booth Boulevard and Upton Drive.

The closure is due to officers serving a warrant in the area.

Police say Red Mill Shopping Center customers can enter the shopping center by using the Upton Drive entrance.

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories