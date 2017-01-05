Whale in distress reported off Rudee Inlet

Virginia Beach oceanfront (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- It appears a whale in distress off the coast of Virginia Beach is now safe.

According to Art Kohn with Virginia Beach Fire, a call came in to authorities from a fisherman who spotted a whale that was caught in fishing nets east of Rudee Inlet.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department launched a small boat to look for the animal.

An official at the scene told 13News Now the same fisherman who reported the whale sighting said he believes the animal may have been able to free itself from the net.