Woman accused of arson turns herself in

Kristina Gaskins (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Dept)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman is under arrest for intentionally setting a fire at a Virginia Beach townhouse last week.

29-year-old Kristina Holland Gaskins turned herself in to investigators Monday night, and was charged with one count of burning or destroying a dwelling.

Firefighters were called out to the residence in the 4400 block of Silverleaf Drive shortly after midnight on January 27. Arriving firefighters did not find any active fire, but located a potted plant that had been set on fire next to the front door. Although the fire was out, about a two-foot stretch of vinyl siding on the front porch had been damaged.

Despite the minor damage, Gaskins is facing a class 3 felony charge, which means if she is convicted, she could be sentenced from five to 20 years behind bars, and fined up to $100,000.

Gaskins is currently in custody at the Virginia Beach Jail.

