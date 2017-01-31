Woman accused of arson turns herself in

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman is under arrest for intentionally setting a fire at a Virginia Beach townhouse last week.
29-year-old Kristina Holland Gaskins turned herself in to investigators Monday night, and was charged with one count of burning or destroying a dwelling.
Firefighters were called out to the residence in the 4400 block of Silverleaf Drive shortly after midnight on January 27. Arriving firefighters did not find any active fire, but located a potted plant that had been set on fire next to the front door. Although the fire was out, about a two-foot stretch of vinyl siding on the front porch had been damaged.
Despite the minor damage, Gaskins is facing a class 3 felony charge, which means if she is convicted, she could be sentenced from five to 20 years behind bars, and fined up to $100,000.
Gaskins is currently in custody at the Virginia Beach Jail.
