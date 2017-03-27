Woman arrested for stabbing woman with box cutter during road rage incident

Sara Espinoza was arrested and charged with malicious wounding following a road rage incident in Virginia Beach that escalated when she stabbed a woman with a box cutter. (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Dept.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police arrested a woman after she stabbed another woman with a box cutter during a road rage incident on I-264 over the weekend.

Virginia State Police were called just before noon on Saturday, March 25 about an incident that took place on the interstate.

The victim was standing by at the Kangaroo gas station off of Rosemont Rd. waiting for officers to arrive.

Investigators learned that the victim, Courtney Robinson, was traveling eastbound on I-264 when a black SUV came onto the interstate and started driving recklessly.

The SUV driver, Sara Espinoza, engaged in a road rage incident and both parties pulled over and began arguing.

It escalated when Espinoza pulled out a box cutter and stabbed Ms. Robinson in the forearm.

Robinson left the scene and called police and Espinoza fled and was later located at the 7-11 at First Colonial.

Ms. Robinson was treated for her wound while Espinoza was arrested and charged with malicious wounding as well as driving on a suspended driver's license.

