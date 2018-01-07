Woman dies after being pulled out of water in Virginia Beach

Getty Images/iStockphoto

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman died Saturday after being pulled from the water at the Oceanfront, police said.

Officers received the call around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning in the 1800 block of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

According to police, citizens saw an adult woman in the water and called 911 as they tried to pull her out. Once police were on scene, they assisted in pulling the woman from the water and started CPR until Virginia Beach medics arrived to continue trying to save her life.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

