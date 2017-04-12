Woman leaves restaurant in Virginia Beach, disappears

Mary Mynes (Photo: Mynes Family)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Mary Mynes, 89, said goodbye to a friend at a restaurant Tuesday night and never returned home.

Family members told 13News Now that Mynes left Hardee's at the corner of Indian River Road and Level Green Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

A friend who was with Mynes told relatives she saw Mynes get into her car and head west on Indian River Road towards her home in Sherry Park.

No one has seen Mynes since. Family members reported her missing Wedensday morning.

She was driving a white 2014 Kia Sorento with Virginia license plates WPG-4303 when she left the restaurant.

Mynes' family asks that anyone who saw her or who sees her contact the Virginia Beach Police Department. Callers can use the Crime Solvers number: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

