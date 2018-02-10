The beach at Duck, NC (Photo: Town of Duck Instagram)

CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) - Officials in one North Carolina county are considering charging a fee to visitors who want to park on some beaches.



The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports Currituck County commissioners are considering a fee for people who park on the off-road beaches in the northern part of the county. Property owners and people with a vehicle registered in the county would be exempt .



Commissioners recently directed county staff to set up a fee schedule charging motorists $50 for a 10-day pass and $150 for an annual pass.



The permits will be sold at welcome centers in Corolla and along the North Carolina-Virginia border. Fees would go into effect May 1.



Commissioner Bob White says revenue from the passes will help pay for repairs and other services in the beach areas.





