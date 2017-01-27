NASA Langley tests new Space Launch System

(Photo: NASA)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A new version of the Space Launch System (SLS) was tested by NASA engineers on Friday.

The tests took place in NASA Langley's Transonic Dynamics Tunnel and were conducted to obtain data needed to refine the design of the crew and cargo versions of the rocket and related guidance and control systems.

NASA officials said the most recent test conducted in the tunnel focused on how the cargo version of the upgraded rocket behaves when exposed to Earth's atmosphere, just below supersonic speed.

The second version of the rocket will be 364 feet tall and deliver a 105-metric-ton (115-ton) lift capacity. It will maintain its original core stage, but feature a powerful exploration upper stage.

During SLS's second mission with Orion, the rocket will send up four astronauts around the moon to verify the technologies and capabilities needed for NASA's Journey to Mars.

