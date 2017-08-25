Naval Station Norfolk hosts annual Run with the Chiefs 5K

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Naval Station Norfolk held its annual 'Run with the Chiefs' 5K Friday.

More than 2,000 leaders from master chiefs to chief petty officer selectees came together as a part of the selectees six-week training.

The run is more than just breaking a sweat, it's a chance for teamwork.

"It's really nice to see all the chiefs, coming together and supporting us in this process," said Javier Villacis, Chief Petty Officer Selectee.

During the process selectees learn heritage, teamwork and how to lead.

A big discussion in the Navy right now is the USS John McCain and USS Fitzgerald. Both ships were involved in deadly accidents.

"With the Fitzgerald and the McCain accident, we're all grieving for our shipmates and we're all learning lessons that they they've learned and we always keep them in our hearts and in our mind," said Leeanna Shipps, Chief Mass Communications Specialist.

In mid-September the selectees will finish the process and officially become Chief Petty Officers.

