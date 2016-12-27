Need a job? ALDI grocery stores in Newport News, Chesapeake are hiring

file photo of an ALDI sign (Photo: Matt Cardy, Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- ALDI grocery store is looking for store associates and managers for the Newport News and Chesapeake locations.

The salaries for the positions are listed as $11.50 an hour for associates, and $16.00 per hour for managers.

On Tuesday, January 3rd there will be a hiring event for the Newport News store. The event will happen between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Courtyard Newport News Airport, located at 530 St. John Road.

On Tuesday, January 10th there will be a hiring event for the Chesapeake store. The event will happen at the Hilton Garden Inn in Chesapeake located at 1565 Crossway Blvd. The event will happen between 7:00 a.m. and 6 p.m.

ALDI has listed the following requirements for the jobs:

Must be 18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or GED preferred

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Drug screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds

Employees averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage. All employees are invited to participate in the 401(k) program.