Need a job? ALDI grocery stores in Newport News, Chesapeake are hiring

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- ALDI grocery store is looking for store associates and managers for the Newport News and Chesapeake locations.
The salaries for the positions are listed as $11.50 an hour for associates, and $16.00 per hour for managers.
On Tuesday, January 3rd there will be a hiring event for the Newport News store. The event will happen between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Courtyard Newport News Airport, located at 530 St. John Road.
On Tuesday, January 10th there will be a hiring event for the Chesapeake store. The event will happen at the Hilton Garden Inn in Chesapeake located at 1565 Crossway Blvd. The event will happen between 7:00 a.m. and 6 p.m.
ALDI has listed the following requirements for the jobs:
- Must be 18 years or older to apply
- High school diploma or GED preferred
- Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday
- Retail experience preferred
- Drug screening and background check
- Ability to lift 45 pounds
Employees averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage. All employees are invited to participate in the 401(k) program.
