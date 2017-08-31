New affordable housing complex opens in Newport News

(Photo: Clemmons, Niko Giovanni)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Helping meet a major need in Hampton Roads.

A new affordable housing complex opened in Newport News on Warwick Boulevard near 28th street. Brennan Pointe is a 44-unit complex home to people who earn 60% of area median income or less.

City leaders knew there was going to be a need for workforce housing downtown, with Huntington Ingalls Industries, The Apprentice School and the courts all located in the area.

James Rogers has lived in Newport News almost 60 years. Someone stole his identification not too long ago, placing him in a difficult situation as he was trying to find a new home.

Fortunately, he could move into the new complex earlier this year after getting some help from The Woda Group Inc., the development company responsible for building Brennan Pointe.

“This place was dead for a long time, now people don't realize how pretty it is,” Rogers says.

Rogers says the area is growing, and affordable housing couldn't have come at a better time, not just for him, but the community as well.

“This place has been empty 25 years,” Rogers says. “Soon as they moved in you could see things changing.”

Construction for Brennan Pointe 2 begins September 5. Brennan Pointe 2 should be complete at the end of next summer.

The Woda Group, Inc. also opened a new affordable housing complex in Norfolk.

It's called The Banks at Berkley, located on South Main street. It's named after George Banks, a long time civil rights leader and affordable housing champion.



The Woda Group, Inc. partners with Virginia Housing Development Authority.

