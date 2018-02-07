New space to help troubled teens in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Pastor Curtis Harris has had one goal for the last 15 years- to take in troubled teens and turn their lives around.





He now has more space to pursue that passion.





"10531 Jefferson Avenue is where we are," said Harris.





That's the address of his new facility for Original BROTHAS Outreach. It's an organization he started that mentors and tutors at-risk teenagers.





"There's a chair here for anybody," said Harris.





Harris gave 13News Now a tour of his new facility in Newport News Wednesday. He says there is classroom space, a music room and food pantry.





Harris hopes to lower the amount of gang violence and reach more teens now that the facility is up and running.