Newport News mom & boyfriend accused of child abuse

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A mother and her boyfriend are accused of child abuse.

Newport News police arrested Chona Garlick and Donavin Ray this week. The pair allegedly left a 4-year-old and a 2-month-old home alone, in a cluttered apartment.

Police say Garlick drove Ray to work early Monday morning. A neighbor called police after hearing the 4-year-old crying for his parents. Garlick came home moments after police showed up.

Police say there was alcohol throughout the home.

Child Protective Services (CPS) was contacted about this incident. Officers arrested Garlick and charged her with Child Abuse/Neglect X2. Officers arrested Ray Tuesday morning and charged him with Child Abuse/Neglect X2.

Garlick and Ray are both our on bond as of Tuesday afternoon.



© 2017 WVEC-TV