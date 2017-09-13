Newport News police department step up DUI patrols

File photo (Photo: 13News Now)

Newport News, Va. (WVEC) -- The Newport News police department just announced that they will be stepping up DUI patrols starting September 14.

Operations are expected to take place from 8:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. nightly until the 16th.

The patrols will allow additional officers to monitor areas where impaired motorists frequently drive at night.

City officials said the officers will be paid in an overtime capacity through a Division of Motor Vehicles traffic safety grant.

The location of the checkpoints is not being released at this time.

© 2017 WVEC-TV