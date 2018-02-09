Newport News police investigate fatal crash involving an officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- One person is dead after a crash involving a Newport News police officer Friday night.

At 10:15 p.m., a Newport News Police Officer called dispatch and said he was involved in a city equipment vehicle accident at Turnberry Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

After investigating, the officer was driving his marked car southbound on Jefferson Avenue alongside a silver SUV. As both vehicles were passing through the intersection with a green light, a white work van traveling westbound on Turnberry ran a red light and struck the police unit.

The police vehicle then struck the SUV beside him.

After the collision, the driver of the work van was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van also struck a power box and an unoccupied vehicle on the Pomoco dealership lot. The officer did not sustain any major injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The two occupants in the SUV were not injured.

The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit is Investigation this accident.

© 2018 WVEC-TV