Newport News Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery

Staff , WVEC 9:25 AM. EST January 06, 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating an early morning robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven on Saturday. 

A spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department said officers received a call for a robbery in the 13400 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

The report stated two clerks were working when two unknown black men went in the store. One was said to be armed with a gun. 

The suspects demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount. 

No injuries were reported. 

