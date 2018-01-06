Newport News Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating an early morning robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department said officers received a call for a robbery in the 13400 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

The report stated two clerks were working when two unknown black men went in the store. One was said to be armed with a gun.

The suspects demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount.

No injuries were reported.

