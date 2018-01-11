Newport News Schools search for new superintendent

(Photo: Clemmons, Niko Giovanni)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The Newport News School Board is searching for a new Superintendent.

Ashby Kilgore held the position for 10 years before announcing her retirement last year. Brian Nichols is doing the job temporarily.

The school board is giving parents, students, staff and the community the opportunity to weigh in on the selection process.



Anyone can take an 11-question online survey where they can choose which qualifications they think are necessary for a superintendent. They can also give their input at a public hearing next week.



The school board will review the results of the survey, take all the comments and suggestions from the public hearing and then establish what those qualifications should be.



The school board's goal is to have the new superintendent in place by July 1st.

The next public hearing is Tuesday, January 16th at 7 p.m. at the Newport News school administration building.



The survey ends January 21st, and anyone can take it by clicking here.

