WVEC
Close

Newsmaker: The Issues of Missing Children and Human Trafficking

Director and co-founder of the Virginia Beach Justice Initiative Patrick McKenna talks about issues surrounding missing children and human trafficking.

Staff , WVEC 7:28 PM. EDT March 28, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Director and co-founder of the Virginia Beach Justice Initiative Patrick McKenna talks about issues surrounding missing children and human trafficking.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories