NNPD: Man punches, chokes girlfriend during argument

(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Police have arrested Anthony Anderson, 41, for punching and choking his girlfriend.

Investigators say Anderson and his girlfriend got in an argument over her son's punishment. Anderson is accused of punching his girlfriend on the right side of her forehead, then grabbing her around the neck causing her to have problems breathing and talking.

The victim went to the hospital for treatment and called police.

Anderson is facing an assault and strangulation charge.

