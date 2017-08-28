Norfolk and Virginia Beach prepare for upcoming tropical system

Crews with the City of Norfolk and Virginia Beach worked around the clock Monday to prepare for Tuesday’s tropical system. (Photo: Jaclyn Lee, 13News Now)

Crews with the City of Norfolk and Virginia Beach worked around the clock Monday to prepare for Tuesday’s tropical system.

“We're servicing the pump stations, we’re cleaning out storm drains and we are making sure that our equipment is ready to go in case we need it for tomorrow,” said Norfolk Management Services Administrator Trista Fayton.

Officials say pump stations are vital in order to protect neighborhoods most vulnerable to flooding.

City of Virginia Beach Public Works spokesperson Drew Lankford said beach erosion and high tidal flooding can be expected in areas along Shore Drive, the Lynnhaven Inlet and along the coast.

“I wouldn't say be concerned, particularly when we see what's going on in Houston,” said Lankford. “It's not going to be anything like that. I'd say just keep an eye on the news and the weather reports and see what's going on.”

In preparation for the storm, garbage cans were taken off the Oceanfront, crews checked traffic signals and work on the Lesner Bridge has been halted for at least 24 hours but is likely to last 48 hours.

Residents are advised to avoid driving through flooded water and tie down outside items in preparation for gusty winds.

