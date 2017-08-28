Norfolk coffee shop to host 'I Love the 90's: End of Summer party!'

Party time The 90's style label. Vector illustration. (Photo: hugolacasse)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- What better way to celebrate the end of summer than to party like its 1999?

Cure Coffeehouse and Brasserie will host an "I Love the 90's" party in celebration of the end of summer Saturday, September 2.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the coffee house on Botetourt Street.

According to the party's Facebook page, a schedule of events has been planned for the entire day, beginning at 8 a.m. with a cereal bar where customers can mix and match their favorite Saturday morning cartoon snack.

Between 1 and 4 p.m. craft and game tables will be set up, where attendees can make DIY "fortune tellers," or learn who they are going to marry with a game of MASH.

Dust off the 90's knowledge and play some trivia to try and win from a grab-bag of prizes! All while enjoying a nice snack such as, SLIMETIME LIVE LEMONADE, Poprocks cocktails, and DUNKAROO pop tarts!

Photo booths will be onsite all day, and the party goers are encouraged to dress up! Just remember to use the hashtag #cureeats90sparty when you upload all your pictures online to try to win best dressed!

What better way would there be to wrap up the night with a free viewing of the movie The Sandlot?!

To learn more about the event, visit the event's Facebook page.

