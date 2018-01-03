Norfolk firefighters battle flames in windy and snowy conditions

(Photo: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Twitter)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk firefighters battled a fire early Thursday morning.

According to a tweet, there was a second alarm fire in the 700 block of West Ocean View Avenue. It was under control by 2:15 a.m.

Crews dealt with snowy and windy conditions.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

