Norfolk firefighters battled fire caused by electrical wiring

Firetruck (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk firefighters battled a house fire Friday afternoon.

The fire is in the 400 block of San Antonio Boulevard. Smoke was coming from the roof, and crews found the fire in the wall on the 1st floor.

The fire has been ruled accidental from electrical wiring.

Four people were displaced and the Red Cross is assisting.

No furthering information was released.

© 2018 WVEC-TV