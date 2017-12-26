Norfolk International Airport opens 'Mother's Rooms' for nursing moms

(Photo: Norfolk Airport Twitter)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk International Airport has opened rooms specifically for traveling, nursing mothers.

The "Mother's Rooms" are equipped with a rocking chair, changing table, sink and multiple outlets. Mothers can find these rooms in the main lobby and on the airline concourses.

Breastfeeding mothers can find comfort and privacy in these special rooms.

The airport also has Family Convenience Rooms available throughout the building.

