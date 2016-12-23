Norfolk man turns 100 on Christmas Eve

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- In 1916, a loaf of bread was 7 cents, Woodrow Wilson president, and the Boston Red Sox World Series champs. That same year now Norfolk resident Bill Whitaker was born, on Christmas Eve.

"My mother always see that I have presents for each day, they're not combined like a lot of other people," Whitaker said. Another special lady in Whitaker's life baked him a sweet treat.

"Plum pudding that my grandma sent me," he said. "It's similar to fruitcake and it's heated, you eat it hot." She also sent it to him overseas. "I served two years overseas in Europe. Two consecutive, I was in the Battle of the Bulge, and the Battle of Normandy. And by the grace of the Lord, I'm here," he said.

Whitaker touches the lives of many people at his assisted living facility, The Ballentine. "Listening to his sound advice really opens my mind and my heart to understanding what's really important in life, and that's loving people, and he's helping me with that," said Donnell Ruffin, who works at The Ballentine.