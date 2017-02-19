WVEC
Close

Norfolk police: Four people shot, one dead near Church Street

WVEC 10:33 PM. EST February 19, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- One man is dead and three people are injured after a shooting in Norfolk, according to officials with the Norfolk Police Department.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Church Street and Virginia Beach Boulevard Sunday evening.

An officer on scene tells 13News Now that three women were taken to the hospital following the shooting. There is no word on their condition at this time.

We will have more information on 13News Now at 11 p.m.

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories