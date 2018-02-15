WVEC
Norfolk police investigating attempted robbery

Staff , WVEC 6:34 AM. EST February 15, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An attempted robbery left one man injured Thursday morning. 

According to police, they were called to the 800 block of N. Military Highway around 1 a.m. for a disturbance. 

Upon arrival, they found an injured man. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. 

Police have not released any other details surrounding the investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

