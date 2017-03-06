Norfolk Police investigating bomb threat at Crossroads Elementary

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Crossroads Elementary School has been evacuated as police investigate a bomb threat.
The Norfolk Police Department and the Norfolk Fire Rescue are on the scene searching through the building.
12:00 pm. Bomb threat @ Crossroads Elementary School. Kids have been safely evacauated as a precaution. NPD & NFR on scene conducting search— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) March 6, 2017
