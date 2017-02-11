Norfolk Police K-9s Get a Helping Hand

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- More than 140 volunteers gathered in Norfolk Saturday to help build homes for Norfolk Police’s K-9 unit. Sponsored by charity Spike’s K-9 Fund, volunteers donated supplies and materials to build 14 doghouses as well as training obstacles.

Corporal Jake Clark said the outpouring of support is “unbelievable,” and while they currently have houses and shelters for the dogs, they aren’t in the best condition.

“They’ve been chewed on and they’ve been worn down over the years by the elements and rain and sun,” said Clark. “The things that are being built are extremely high quality, are extremely well made and will last much longer and keep our dogs even happier.”

(© 2017 WVEC)