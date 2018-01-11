Norfolk police: Man found dead in home was killed

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said Thursday that someone who was dead in a home Wednesday night was killed.

Officers arrived at the home in the 800 block of West 42nd St. around 8:50 p.m. after they recieved a call about a 58-year-old man who was unconscious. Medics determined he was dead. Police classified the case as a homicide investigation.

Detectives are looking into the circumstances surrounding the killing and asked anyone with information that could help them to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV